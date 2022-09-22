Birdhouse city volunteer recognition event

Quinte Conservation is hosting a Builder Appreciation event at Macaulay Mountain Conservation Area. Partnering with community volunteers and members of Birdhouse City, over 50 individuals will be recognized during the event. These individuals spent countless hours restoring and building birdhouses, many modeled after beloved Prince Edward County landmarks. The event will provide an opportunity to acknowledge and thank the incredible volunteers for their efforts.

The event will take place at Birdhouse City at Macaulay Mountain Conservation Area in Picton, Ontario, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

Quinte Conservation staff and Birdhouse City volunteers will be in attendance for the event. Volunteers have varied backgrounds and experience levels and will be able to give incredible insight into the process and motivation that goes into the restoration of these treasures.

Opening remarks will begin at 11:00 a.m. with brief statements from Quinte Conservation's CAO, Brad McNevin, and Brian Lackey representing Birdhouse City volunteers.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa