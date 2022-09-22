Birdhouse city volunteer recognition event
Quinte Conservation is hosting a Builder Appreciation event at Macaulay Mountain Conservation Area. Partnering with community volunteers and members of Birdhouse City, over 50 individuals will be recognized during the event. These individuals spent countless hours restoring and building birdhouses, many modeled after beloved Prince Edward County landmarks. The event will provide an opportunity to acknowledge and thank the incredible volunteers for their efforts.
The event will take place at Birdhouse City at Macaulay Mountain Conservation Area in Picton, Ontario, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
Quinte Conservation staff and Birdhouse City volunteers will be in attendance for the event. Volunteers have varied backgrounds and experience levels and will be able to give incredible insight into the process and motivation that goes into the restoration of these treasures.
Opening remarks will begin at 11:00 a.m. with brief statements from Quinte Conservation's CAO, Brad McNevin, and Brian Lackey representing Birdhouse City volunteers.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
-
Investigation underway into several fraud incidents in Killaloe, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public of several fraud incidents that were occuring and are currently under investigation in the Killaloe area.
-
Police seeking assistance identifying downtown break and enter suspectsKingston Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in a break and enter in downtown Kingston.
-
47-year-old man facing several charges after traffic stopA 47-year-old Quebec resident is facing several charges after a traffic stop was conducted in the Laurentian Valley Township.
-
Santa Claus parade preparations underway in PembrokeThe City of Pembroke is unveiling the theme for this year's Santa Claus Parade of Lights, set to take place November 26, 2022.
-
OPPortunities for the next generation of policing professionals in Renfrew, Ont.If you are passionate about making a difference and helping build safer communities within Ontario, join the Ontario Provincial Police for Recruitment Day in Renfrew, Ont.
-
Crystal meth, morphine seized during traffic stop near Kingston, Ont.The Central Hasting detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has made a drug seizure after a traffic stop investigation.
-
LGLDHU: Mosquitoes and West Nile virus awarenessWith warm weather lingering in September, the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is sharing tips to enjoy the outdoors while protecting yourself from mosquito bites and the viruses they spread.
-
Winterize your perennial garden in a 'pollinator-friendly' wayIf you're interested in increasing the pollinators in your perennial garden, experts from Rideau 1000 Islands Master Gardeners and Utilities Kingston are hosting a free pollinator workshop.
-
First electric boat supercharger unveiled in Kingston, Ont.Voltari Electric, Kingston Economic Development Corporation, and the City of Kingston will be unveiling a newly-installed electric boat supercharger, the first of its kind in Canada.