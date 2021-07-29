Bishop-Nriagu, Kelly to compete in 800-metre heats in Tokyo tonight

The Ottawa Valley will be looking at the Women's 800-metre heats taking place in Tokyo tonight.

Eganville's Melissa Bishop-Nriagu and Pembroke's Madeleine Kelly will be competing.

Bishop-Nriagu will be is competing in her third Olympic games. She placed 6th in her heat in the 2012 games in London and did not advance to the semi-finals. In the 2016 games in Rio, she finished fourth in the 800-metre finals.

Bishop-Nriagu will race in Heat 3 at 9:41pm EST.

For Madeleine Kelly, it will be her first Olympic games. Kelly won bronze at the Canadian Olympic Trials to earn her spot in Tokyo.

She will race in Heat 1 at 9:25 pm EST.