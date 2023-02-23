Black Bears Charity Hockey Tournament raises $59,000 for local hospitals

The Black Bears Charity Hockey Tournament has raised $59,000 for local hospitals in its annual fundraiser. The annual hockey tournament, run by security personnel at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, began 16 years ago. It all started with four teams composed solely of AECL employees. Now, the tournament has grown to the biggest adult hockey tournament in the Upper Ottawa Valley, with 18 teams and four divisions. All teams are made up of current and retired CNL/AECL employees.

"Every year the tournament chooses a recipient who receives $10,000 and then the rest of the money is divided equally between the Deep River & District Hospital and the Pembroke Regional Hospital. This year, the tournament raised $59,000, so the Black Bears Charity Hockey Tournament has donated $24,500 to both the Pembroke Regional Hospital and the Deep River & District Hospital," said Daniel Venne, one of the event organizers. "We would like to thank everyone who helped by donating, volunteering, playing in the tournament, or even showing up to watch some great hockey."

With the donation, the Pembroke Regional Hospital was able to purchase a Tono-pen for the Emergency Department which measures ocular pressure and a bladder scanner for the Rehab Department.

"We are so thankful to the Black Bears Charity Hockey Tournament for supporting their local hospitals. Over the years, they have generously donated over $100,000 to the Pembroke Regional Hospital, allowing us to buy much needed equipment which is not funded by the government," said Roger Martin, Executive Director of the PRH Foundation.

