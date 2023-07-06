Black & White Gala returning to Petawawa in fall 2023

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation say they are excited to announce the return of the annual Black & White Gala on Saturday, October 14th at the Normandy Officers' Mess, Garrison Petawawa.

Over the past 16 years, this event has raised over $2,200,000 for quality local health care. The Hospital says the many community supporters, attendees and sponsors make this success possible.

"We would like to thank this year's $10,000 Gift of Humanity sponsors for their generosity and support of local health care for our entire community; Frank Carroll Financial, Pembroke Radiologist Group and Ray and Barb Pilon of Canadian Tire Pembroke," said the PRH Foundation's Executive Director Roger Martin.

Event Chair, Lisa Edmonds adds, "For the past 16 years, the Gala has presented an opportunity for our community to celebrate our ever-present pursuit of providing exceptional health care across Renfrew County. The Gala will return to the Normandy Officers' Mess with catering provided by Ullrich's and décor by Parvati & Athena Events. The evening's itinerary includes live entertainment, a live auction, dancing, and a few surprises. Come have a fantastic time while helping raise much-needed funds for our Cancer Care Campaign! Thank you to everyone who has donated to date and will participate in this amazing event!"

Community Fundraising Specialist Leigh Costello stated, "This event would not be possible without our amazing planning committee! I would like to thank each and every one of them for their hard work and dedication."

Tickets for the 2023 Black & White Gala are $200 each and include a complimentary drink, hors d'oeuvres, paired wine, a delicious four-course meal and a $100 tax receipt.

PRH President and CEO Sabine Mersmann said she is looking forward to welcoming attendees and enjoying a spectacular night out. "Not only is the Gala an amazing night of entertainment, cuisine, and socializing, but it's an opportunity for me to connect with attendees and share, first-hand, what amazing work is being done by our health care team and how the money they contribute through events like this, is making substantial improvements in local health care," she said.

Proceeds from the 2023 Black & White Gala will help fund the expansion and upgrade of the hospital's Chemotherapy and Medical Daycare units.

For more information regarding tickets or sponsorship for the Black & White Gala, please contact Leigh Costello, Community Fundraising Specialist at the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation at leigh.costello@prh.email or (613) 732-2811, extension 6129.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray