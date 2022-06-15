Blue 2021 Dodge Ram TRX stolen from dealership in Laurentian Valley Township
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a car dealership in Laurentian Valley Township.
Police say a blue 2021 Ram TRX pick up truck was stolen from the dealership located on Pembroke St. West.
The vehicle was stolen during the overnight hours of June 8-9, according to police.
No plates were on the vehicle at the time of the theft.
Anyone with information into the theft is asked to contact Pembroke detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.
