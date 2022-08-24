Board Chair Todd Lalonde not seeking re-election

The Board Chair of the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario will not be seeking re-election as Catholic School Board Trustee for the City of Cornwall and Glengarry County. Todd Lalonde has served as Trustee with the CDSBEO for 16 years. In his time, he has held the role of both Vice-Chair and Chair for 11 years. Currently, Lalonde is serving his 6th term as Board Chair.

"I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to be a part of this board and make decisions in the best interest of our students. I am extremely grateful for the support that has been provided to me by my fellow colleagues and trustees throughout this amazing journey. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the students in this leadership role," Lalonde said. "I would like to thank my fellow trustees, our board directors, present and past, and the administrative team for their guidance over the years."

CDSBEO Director of Education Laurie Corrigan thanked Chair Lalonde for his many years of dedicated service to Catholic education saying "Chair Lalonde's experience, insight, and contributions to CDSBEO have been unwavering. We are grateful for his many years of service to Catholic education, and we wish him many blessings as he embarks on new opportunities."

Election day in Ontario municipalities is Monday, October 24th, 2022.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray