Boat and trailer stolen in Central Frontenac Township

The Sharbot Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help locating a stolen boat and trailer.

Police say they responded to a theft call that had occured on Friday between 5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. from the Parham area of Central Frontenac Township.

The boat is described as a 14 foot aluminum Starcraft with 15 HP Yamaha motor on a white trailer.

Witnesses to the theft or those who have any information related to incident is asked to call Sharbot Lake OPP or Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122.