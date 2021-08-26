Boats collide at Gananoque Municipal Marina

Impairment charges have been laid after two boats collided with each other at the Gananoque Municipal Marina.

Gananoque Police say the incident happened Tuesday night.

After officers spoke with those involved, a 71-year-old Quebec man was arrested for operating a conveyance with over 80 mg of alcohol.

The driver's license was seized and suspended for 90 days.

The man was later released on an appearance notice with a court date scheduled for late October.