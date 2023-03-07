Bocce qualifiers for special Olympics Ontario school championships in Kingston
Tuesday, March 7th, 2023 over 90 athletes, with and without intellectual disabilities, will be participating in a local bocce qualifier in an effort to advance to the 2023 Special Olympics Ontario School Championships. These Games will be hosted by Kingston Police Service alongside Special Olympics Ontario.
The event kicks off at 12:00 p.m. at the Alliance Sportsplex with students from multiple schools in the area. Athletes come from Bayridge Secondary School, Kingston Secondary School, Frontenac Secondary School, Granite Ridge Education Centre, Loyalist Collegiate & Vocational Institute, Regiopolis-Notre Dame CHS, and Napanee District Secondary School.
The Games will feature five sports, basketball, bocce, floor hockey, track and field, and soccer taking place from June 6th to 8th, 2023. All five will offer two types of team divisions, a traditional division, where athletes on the team have an intellectual disability, and, a unified division, where athletes with and without an intellectual disability will compete on the same team. All sports will be broken down into multiple ability divisions, where athletes will have the opportunity to compete against those of similar ability levels.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Upper Ottawa Valley OPP respond to 32 collisions in one weekDue to winter weather road conditions and improper precautions on the road, the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP says officers responded to 32 collisions between February 26th and March 4th, 2023. OPP gives tips for safety and instructions following a crash.
-
OPP charge two young people after recovering two crashed stolen vehiclesAn 18 and 15-year-old have been arrested and charged after Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County investigate two motor vehicle collisions, in Drummond-North Elmsley Township and Beckwith Township. OPP discovered both crashes involved stolen vehicles.
-
Pembroke motorist charged with careless driving crashing into road sign21-year-old Pembroke resident charged with careless driving after veering off Highway 60 near Athanas Road in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce. The vehicle drove into the ditch, striking a road sign and trees. The driver was not injured in the crash.
-
UCDSB Student Trustees elected for 2023-24The Student Senate from the Upper Ottawa Canada District School Board has elected Afaq Virk from Cornwall Collegiate Vocational School and Merab Ali from Seaway District High School as the new Student Trustees for the 2023-2024 school year.
-
Lanark County resident charged in child sexual exploitation investigationA 38-year-old from Lanark County has been arrested and charged following the execution of a search warrant as a result of an extensive child exploitation investigation. The individual faces charges of accessing and importing child pornography.
-
Brockville Library partners with Indo-Canadian community for Holi celebrationOn Wednesday, March 8th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. the Brockville Public Library will be hosting a celebration of the Holi festival in partnership with the local Indo-Canadian Community. The library says to wear white and be prepared to leave more colourful than when you arrived.
-
Fentanyl among narcotics seized at Kingston hotel room110 grams of fentanyl along with several other narcotics seized by Kingston Police's Drug Unit while executing a search warrant at a local hotel room as part of an extensive investigation which began in 2022.
-
12 charges laid following police pursuit on Highway 62A driver speeding and swerving through traffic on Highway 62 in the Municipality of Centre Hastings has been charged with multiple offences after evading police on the road resulting in an extensive police pursuit.
-
Strategic Plan for 2023-2026 approved by Renfrew County CouncilFocusing on six priorities during the four-year term, the Renfrew County Council has approved a strategic plan for fiscal sustainability, workforce development, community wellness and healthcare, shared services and resources, attainable housing and infrastructure and environmental resiliency.