Bocce qualifiers for special Olympics Ontario school championships in Kingston

Tuesday, March 7th, 2023 over 90 athletes, with and without intellectual disabilities, will be participating in a local bocce qualifier in an effort to advance to the 2023 Special Olympics Ontario School Championships. These Games will be hosted by Kingston Police Service alongside Special Olympics Ontario.

The event kicks off at 12:00 p.m. at the Alliance Sportsplex with students from multiple schools in the area. Athletes come from Bayridge Secondary School, Kingston Secondary School, Frontenac Secondary School, Granite Ridge Education Centre, Loyalist Collegiate & Vocational Institute, Regiopolis-Notre Dame CHS, and Napanee District Secondary School.

The Games will feature five sports, basketball, bocce, floor hockey, track and field, and soccer taking place from June 6th to 8th, 2023. All five will offer two types of team divisions, a traditional division, where athletes on the team have an intellectual disability, and, a unified division, where athletes with and without an intellectual disability will compete on the same team. All sports will be broken down into multiple ability divisions, where athletes will have the opportunity to compete against those of similar ability levels.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray