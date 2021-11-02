Body found after house fire in North Algona Wilberforce

A body has been found after a house fire in North Algona Wilberforce on Halloween.

The remains were found at the scene of the fire and have yet to be identified.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and local fire crews responded to the house fire on Quade Lane in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce at around 9:20 a.m. on Halloween.

The cause of the fire is being deemed non-suspicious at this time.

Anyone with information on the blaze is asked to contact Killaloe OPP at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.