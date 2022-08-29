Body of kayaker recovered from Lower Madawaska River
The body of a kayaker was located and recovered this past weekend. Members of the Ontario Provincial Police executed a search with the help of Aviation Services and the Emergency Response Team on August 27th. Together they found the body of a male kayaker in the Lower Madawaska River. Teams then worked to bring the body to shore.
The investigation is ongoing, however, police believe the kayaker was alone when he took to the water. OPP in Killaloe suspects the lone boater was on the water between Tuesday, August 23rd, and Saturday, August 27th. They ask anyone who may have seen a solo kayaker on the Lower Madawaska River within that timeframe to please contact them.
The investigation is continuing under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch of the Killaloe OPP Crime Unit, while also getting help from the Regional Support Team. That support is being offered to the investigation in the form of Forensic Identification Services which works with the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.
The body has since been transferred and is scheduled for a post-mortem examination at the Ottawa General Hospital.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
