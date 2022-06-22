Bonnechere Manor volunteers celebrated at garden party

Bonnechere volunteers were celebrated during a volunteer appreciation garden party recently. Marking the first large-scale, in-person gathering to honour volunteers since the start of the pandemic.

The afternoon event was held in the courtyard at Bonnechere Manor. It featured a garden party theme, which many in attendance fully embraced with their choice of attire including wide-brimmed hats and fascinators.

A station was set up for attendees to write messages on painted rocks, either to be taken home with them or left behind to brighten the day of residents and visitors.

Renfrew County Warden Debbie Robinson was on hand to bring greetings from County Council and offer her sincere thanks to the Bonnechere Manor Volunteers.

“To give of one’s self, the giving of your time is the greatest gift of all. Along with your time, you are sharing your friendship, your compassion and your skills to make Bonnechere Manor a truly welcoming home for the residents, and I want you to know how much we appreciate your efforts,” Warden Robinson said.

Council Michael Donohue, chair of the County's Health Committee, thanked the volunteers for continually adapting and expressed his gratitude for the resilience they demonstrated throughout the pandemic.

“Volunteers add the depth of colour and help to make this a community,” Councillor Donohue said. “I’ve often said it is best to find something you enjoy doing and it isn’t labour; then you are getting as much as you are giving. Your willingness to support your community is greatly appreciated by the staff and residents of the manor.”

The garden party featured musical entertainment by Bonnechere Manor staff members, day program assistant Kimberly Thompson, and recreation programmer Denver Mullen.