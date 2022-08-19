Bonnechere Valley approves $66,000 funding for two studies at Lake Clear

Bonnechere Valley Council is approving two studies, ringing in at a total of $66,642.75 to look at capacity issues on Lake Clear.

The studies hope to determine whether or not the council should apply for an Official Plan Amendment to allow RVs around the lake.

The studies include the Lake Clear Capacity Assessment at a total of $37,734, with Lake Clear Capacity/RV Land Use Study will cost $28,908.75. The first study will include a background review, field investigation, analysis, reporting, meetings, and public presentations. The studies will begin in late summer or early fall.

The second study will conduct a background review, municipal precedent review, analysis and recommendations, reporting, meeting, and implementation support. The schedule of completion would have the project finished by late 2022 or early 2023.

Having the cost spread over the span of two years means it's not too much of a pull on the reserves. The issues regarding Lake Clear and the RVs around the lake have been discussed at length at council. The issue of RVs around Lake Clear predates the current council. When the comprehensive zoning by-law was passed, the section on RVs was removed.

The municipality is looking at an Official Plan Amendment so RVs can be allowed around the lake. It was pointed out since the 1980s, RVs have not been permitted as per the by-laws from the former Sebastopol Township, predating the Bonnechere Valley Township.

Data is needed to support the amendment in the County of Renfrew, and these studies will provide the necessary data.

The $30,000 is the equivalent of 1% of the township levy, however, the funding for the studies will be taken from reserves. The two studies will be funded over the course of two budget cycles. The studies will allow the township to better defend any future decisions.

The decision to approve the two studies was passed during the council meeting, with the addendum to the motion noting the funding would come from reserves in 2022 and 2023.

