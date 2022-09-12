Book of condolences for the passing of Queen Elizabeth open at MPP office

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth, MPP for Kingston and the Islands, Ted Hsu has informed the public of a book of condolences that has been made available. The book, donated by James Reid Funeral Home, is open to any resident wishing to add a message. If you wish to sign, you can go to the MPP office of Ted Hsu located at La Salle Mews, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The book will be available until the funeral. The book will be presented by MPP Hsu to the Crown, through Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, on behalf of the constituents of Kingston and the Islands.

Hsu also gives his condolences to the crown, making the following statement on the passing of the British Monarch:



"My wife Tara and I are saddened as people around the world are grieving the passing of Queen Elizabeth. It marks the end of an era in Canada and the Commonwealth. Canada and the world have changed so much during Elizabeth's 70 year reign, which was marked by a constant dedication to her work as monarch. The Crown is an essential element of Canada's Parliaments. As a parliamentarian, I believe that Queen Elizabeth served in a way that provided stability but also recognized progress, thereby supporting the provision of peace, order and good government. Elizabeth is the only monarch most Canadians have ever known. I felt the emotion of her passing when I heard the first mention of King Charles. I must admit that, for a long time, it will feel strangely out of place for me to hear the words of the royal anthem. I would like to offer my condolences to the Royal Family and all who mourn. May Her Majesty rest in peace. God Save the King."

For more information on the book of condolences, you can contact MPP Hsu at 613-449-8382.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray