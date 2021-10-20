Boucher, Palandra, named to CCHL All-Star squad
Two Brockville Braves were named to the CCHL's All Stars squad that will take on the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees on Saturday.
Forward Evan Boucher and Defenseman Michael Palandra were named to the squad.
Through 10 games, Boucher has scored nine goals with six assists with the Braves.
Palandra has eight assists.
The squad will meet Wednesday and practice ahead of puck drop.
The team will face the Gee-Gees at the Jim Durrell Complex in Ottawa Saturday night. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.
