Braves fall 4-1 in Game 2 of first round; series tied at 1-1
It was the same score as Game 1, but this time, the other team won.
The Pembroke Lumber Kings beat the Brockville Braves, 4-1, to take Game 2 of the first round of the CCHL Playoffs.
Nicolas Lariviere scored the lone goal for the Braves on the powerplay in the second period.
The series is now tied 1-1.
Game 3 is set for Good Friday at the Brockville Memorial Centre.
Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.
