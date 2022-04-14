iHeartRadio
Braves fall 4-1 in Game 2 of first round; series tied at 1-1

Braves Logo

It was the same score as Game 1, but this time, the other team won. 

The Pembroke Lumber Kings beat the Brockville Braves, 4-1, to take Game 2 of the first round of the CCHL Playoffs. 

Nicolas Lariviere scored the lone goal for the Braves on the powerplay in the second period. 

The series is now tied 1-1. 

Game 3 is set for Good Friday at the Brockville Memorial Centre. 

Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. 

