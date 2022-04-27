iHeartRadio
Braves fall to Hawks in Game 2 of series, 3-1

Braves Logo

The game didn't go to overtime like the last two games for the Braves, but Brockville did fall to the Hawkesbury Hawks in Game 2 of their playoff series, 3-1. 

Justin Dauphinais scored the lone goal for the Braves in the third period. 

The Braves were only able to get 15 shots on net during the game. 

It will be a quick turnaround as both teams head back onto the ice in Hawkesbury tonight. 

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. 

