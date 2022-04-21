iHeartRadio
Braves force Game 7, beat Lumber Kings 4-1

Braves Logo

This series needs a Game 7. 

After being down 3-1 in the series to the Pembroke Lumber Kings, the Brockville Braves have roared back, taking a 4-1 win in Game 6 last night. 

The Braves took the lead in the second period and did not look back. 

Colin Elliott had two goals in the win. 

Game 7 takes place Friday night at the Brockville Memorial Centre. 

Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. 

