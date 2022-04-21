Braves force Game 7, beat Lumber Kings 4-1

This series needs a Game 7.

After being down 3-1 in the series to the Pembroke Lumber Kings, the Brockville Braves have roared back, taking a 4-1 win in Game 6 last night.

The Braves took the lead in the second period and did not look back.

Colin Elliott had two goals in the win.

Game 7 takes place Friday night at the Brockville Memorial Centre.

Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.