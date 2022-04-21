Braves force Game 7, beat Lumber Kings 4-1

This series needs a Game 7.

After being up 3-1 in the series against the Brockville Braves, the Braves have roared back taking a 4-1 win in Game 6 against the Pembroke Lumber Kings last night and tying the series.

The Braves took the lead in the second period and did not look back.

Joe Jordan scored the lone goal for the Lumber Kings.

The crucial Game 7 takes place Friday night at the Brockville Memorial Centre.

Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.