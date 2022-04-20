Braves take Game 5 of first round, 3-1
The Brockville Braves live to fight another day.
They beat the Pembroke Lumber Kings to take Game 5, 3-1.
Ryan Bonfield scored with 22 seconds left in the game on the powerplay to give the Braves the lead and the win.
The Braves have a quick turnaround as they head to Pembroke tonight and continue to try and keep the series alive.
Puck drop is at 7 p.m.
The @BrockBraves score with 22 seconds left as Ryan Bonfield settles the puck down and sends it to the back of the cage to force a Game 6. 3-1 final score as the Braves add the empty netter moments later. pic.twitter.com/fJY2HtEZnH— #BogartCupPlayoffs (@TheCCHL) April 20, 2022