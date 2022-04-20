iHeartRadio
Braves take Game 5 of first round, 3-1

The Brockville Braves live to fight another day. 

They beat the Pembroke Lumber Kings to take Game 5, 3-1. 

Ryan Bonfield scored with 22 seconds left in the game on the powerplay to give the Braves the lead and the win. 

The Braves have a quick turnaround as they head to Pembroke tonight and continue to try and keep the series alive. 

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. 

 

