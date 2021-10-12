Braves win two of three games at CCHL Fall Showcase

The Brockville Braves won two of their three games at the CCHL Fall Showcase.

On Saturday, the Braves beat the Smiths Falls Bears 4-1, after a 33 save performance from goaltender Brandon Abbott.

On Sunday, Colin Stacey and Evan Boucher combined for six points, as the Braves beat the Rockland Nationals, 4-2.

But on Monday, the Braves lost in a close one to the Hawkesbury Hawks, 2-1.

The Braves are now two points away from first place in the Robinson Division.