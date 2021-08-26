iHeartRadio
Breach of release conditions and harassment charges at Pikwakanagan First Nation

Killaloe OPP have laid breach of release conditions and harassment charges at the Pikwakanagan First Nation. 

Police were called to the area near Golden Lake on August 9th.

A 63-year-old, who was not named to protect the identity, faces two counts of breach of undertaking conditions and one count of criminal harassment. 

The accused was held pending a bail court hearing and released with conditions. 

