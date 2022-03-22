Breach of release conditions charges at Algonquin's of Pikwaknagan First Nation Territory

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged a man with breach of release conditions.

OPP responded to the call at around 4:40 p.m. on March 16 at the Algonquin's of Pikwaknagan First Nation Territory, near Golden Lake.

After an investigation, 37-year-old James McMullin of Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation Territory, has been charged with the following:

Resist Arrest;

Assault Police (two counts); and,

Breach Of Release Conditions.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody.

Anyone with information of the case is asked to contact Killaloe OPP at 613 -757 -2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.