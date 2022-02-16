Break and Enter at church in Bonnechere Valley

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a break and enter in Bonnechere Valley.

OPP say the break and enter happened at a church on Hartwig St.

Entry was gained through the window of the building.

Nothing was reported stolen.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP detachment at 613 -757 -2600, or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.