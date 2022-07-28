Break and enter at Limoges, Ont. business
Russell County OPP are investigating a break and enter that occurred at a local business in Limoges.
On July 27, 2022, shortly before 3:30 a.m., two men broke into a business on Limoges Road, and proceeded to steal tools with a value of over $9,200.
Police say there could be more than two individuals involved in the theft.
Assistance is being requested from the public in identifying the people of interest, and the car that was used to conduct the theft. The vehicle is a white GMC van with an unknown license plate.
If you or anyone you know are aware of the mens' identities or have any further information about the incident, please contact the Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499 or OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.
