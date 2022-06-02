Break and Enter at restaurant in downtown Brockville
Brockville Police are investigating a break and enter to a downtown restaurant.
Police say they were called to the Nakhon Thai restaurant on 28 King St. West at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Owners of the restaurant discovered the break-in at the rear of the restaurant.
Officers attended the restaurant and seized a number of items for forensic identification.
The restaurant suffered minor damage and an undisclosed number of items were taken from the business.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brockville Police at 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
8th annual 1000 Islands and Rideau Canal Garden Trail taking place this yearThe 8th annual 1000 Islands and Rideau Canal Garden Trail takes place this year.
-
100 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A regionThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 100 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Thursday.
-
New COVID-19 death in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.
-
'Grandparent scams' on the rise in KingstonKingston Police are warning residents in the area that they have seen a rise in "grandparent scams"
-
Physical altercation on Brock St. leads to assault chargesBrockville Police say assault charges have been laid after a physical altercation on Brock St.
-
Over $800,000 raised for 2022 Ride the River eventThe Brockville and District Hospital Foundation says it has raised over $800,000 from its Ride the River 2022/Ride for the MRI event.
-
13 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County over the weekendThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported a total of 13 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
-
COVID-19 outbreak in Connell 10 Unit at KGHA COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on the Connell 10 Unit within the Kingston General Hospital.
-
Kiwanis Club of Pembroke donates $53,000 to Festival Hall Seat CampaignThe City of Pembroke is set to recognize The Kiwanis Club of Pembroke this week.