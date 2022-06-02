Break and Enter at restaurant in downtown Brockville

Brockville Police are investigating a break and enter to a downtown restaurant.

Police say they were called to the Nakhon Thai restaurant on 28 King St. West at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Owners of the restaurant discovered the break-in at the rear of the restaurant.

Officers attended the restaurant and seized a number of items for forensic identification.

The restaurant suffered minor damage and an undisclosed number of items were taken from the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brockville Police at 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).