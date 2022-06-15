Break and Enter at township pavilion in Battersea, Ont.

The South Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a break and enter in Battersea, Ont.

OPP say they were called to the township pavilion on Wellington St. near Dog Lake just after 8 a.m on Saturday.

An investigation found that the pavilion was broken into .and the mischief had been conducted on the property.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and contact police at 1-888-310-1122.