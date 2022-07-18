Break and enter leads to additional charges
Frontenac OPP have charged two individuals after a break and enter was reported at a new home construction site on Camden Portland Boundary Road in South Frontenac Township.
Officers responded to the call and located a vehicle that was reportedly in the area during the time of the break and enter.
As a result, two individuals were charged.
47-year-old Christopher Jeffrey is charged with:
- break and enter
- theft under $5,000
- possession of property obtained by crime
Additionally, 40-year-old Jamie Cassibo, was charged with:
- possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (x3)
- possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- personation with intent to avoid arrest
Both were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston to answer to the charges.
