Break and enter leads to additional charges

Frontenac OPP have charged two individuals after a break and enter was reported at a new home construction site on Camden Portland Boundary Road in South Frontenac Township.

Officers responded to the call and located a vehicle that was reportedly in the area during the time of the break and enter.

As a result, two individuals were charged.

47-year-old Christopher Jeffrey is charged with:

break and enter

theft under $5,000

possession of property obtained by crime

Additionally, 40-year-old Jamie Cassibo, was charged with:

possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (x3)

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

personation with intent to avoid arrest

Both were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston to answer to the charges.