Break and enter leads to arrest

An arrest has been made after a police investigation into a break and enter that took place in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police began investigating a break and enter that occurred in October 2021.

On October 23, 2021, officers responded to an after-the-fact report of a break and enter to a garage on St. Francis Memorial Drive in the Township of Madawaska Valley. At that time, the suspect attempted to steal a vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, 23-year-old Kurtis Sturgeon of Maynooth has been charged with:

break and enter

mischief over $5,000

Sturgeon was released on conditions and will appear in court on August 10, 2022.