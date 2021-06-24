iHeartRadio
Break and enter reported on Stewart Blvd.

Brockville Police

Brockville Police responded to a report of a break and enter on Stewart Blvd. on Wednesday. 

Police say they were called to the home just before 1:30 a.m. 

The complainant reported two suspects were trying to break into the home. 

The victim told police that they had returned home from work and spotted a ladder with two people on the roof. 

The complainant removed the ladder and called police. 

Officers arrived and with the help of Brockville Fire were able to arrest a 25-year-old man but the second suspect was not located. 

The accused was charged with break and enter and was released from custody with a future court date. 

