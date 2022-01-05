Break and Enter thefts in North Frontenac Township

The Sharbot Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says its investigating several Break and Enter thefts in the North Frontenac Township area.

OPP say the break and enters, theft of trailers and ATVs, and mischief to property centre around seasonal cottages.

Police say they have identified persons of interest

Any witnesses to these incidents are asked to call Sharbot Lake or Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.