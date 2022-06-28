Break in at Catch the Ace drive-thru

Those looking to purchase tickets for this week's Catch The Ace 2.0 draw at the Pembroke Regional Hospital's drive-thru location may have to purchase them online or at another location.

This comes after the Pembroke Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police began investigating a break-in at the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's drive-thru. The break-in occured sometime between June 21st and June 25th at 775 Pembroke Street East.

PRH Foundation Executive Roger Martin said there was minor damage sustained to the mobile site, and all Catch the Ace equipment at that location were taken including a tablet, a printer, a debit machine, and a small amount of cash.

While the break-in is a small setback for the fundraiser, Mr. Martin was instead concerned with the people responsible for the crime.

“Those who turn to theft as a way of making ends meet must be in dire straits and need help from the various resources within our community,” Mr. Martin said, adding that theft from a local charity hurts the community at large."

Martin added that all specialized equipment that was stolen can be returned, no questions asked, to the hospital's Emergency Department entrance. He also suggested Mental Health Services of Renfrew County could help the individual or individuals responsible for this if they are experiencing difficult circumstances.

Until the drive-thru is operational again, those wishing to purchase tickets can do so online at www.PRHcatchtheace.ca, or at another cash sale locations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pembroke Detachment of the OPP at (613)-732-3332.