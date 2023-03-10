Bridge between St. Lawrence College and Queen's engineering programs

St. Lawrence College (SLC) students in the Civil Engineering Technology Advanced Diploma program have a new opportunity to complete their degree at Queen's University with a pathway to further broaden their horizons and welcome new students to its engineering community.

The Queen's Engineering Bridge, a new initiative at Queen's, will give SLC students in their final year the opportunity to join Queen's Engineering in its Department of Civil Engineering or the Robert M. Buchan Department of Mining. This new pathway expands a longstanding articulation agreement between SLC and Queen's Engineering announced in 2021.

"We're happy to be able to increase the opportunity for Ontario's technology students to complement their diplomas with an accredited engineering degree from Queen's University," says Brian Frank, the Dupont Chair in Engineering Education Research and Development at Queen's, and a principal architect of the bridging process.

"SLC provides high-quality education with our advanced engineering technology diploma," says Daniel Liao, Dean of Applied Science, Technology and Trades. "This partnership with Queen's lets students smoothly transition into a program that will provide them with academic requirements for licensing as a professional engineer anywhere in Canada."

In Ontario, like the rest of Canada, working as a professional engineer requires registration with a governing provincial or territorial association. The school explains that this bridging initiative is the first of its kind in southern Ontario and will allow students to begin additional studies in their final year of college, with summer courses to "bridge" them into full-time studies as engineering students at Queen's. Students will then graduate with the accredited engineering degree required for a professional engineering designation.

"We're pleased to have this expanded opportunity available for our Civil Engineering Technology students," said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. "We know that our students are well prepared to enter the workforce with the required skills and education when they graduate, and this preparedness also serves them well if they chose to pursue more education and credentials."

"We've created a pathway that recognizes students' accomplishments in the classroom and in the field to allow them to move efficiently into university studies in our Civil and Mining departments," Frank explains. "Once their bridging courses are complete, these students will be full-fledged members of the Queen's Engineering community, fully integrated into their respective programs. That means access to all our campus services and resources, including a nationally leading full-time internship program."

Pathway development is supported by the Ontario Council on Articulation and Transfer (ONCAT). More information about the Queen's Engineering Bridge program is available at https://qeng.one/bridge.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray