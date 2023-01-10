Bridge reconstructed on K&P Trail near Greater Madawaska

The County of Renfrew is celebrating the completion of upgrades to the K&P Recreational Trail, as well as praising the partnerships which they say made the project possible. The K&P Recreational Trail land was originally purchased by the County of Renfrew from Canadian Pacific Railway in 2001 and since then has been transformed into a 22-kilometre multi-use trail that connects Renfrew and Calabogie.

The County says that unfortunately, the failure of a bridge structure last year near Ashdad in the Township of Greater Madawaska impacted the connection between the two communities. In order to make the necessary repairs and ensure the trail was usable by residents and visitors, the Calabogie and District Snowmobile Club, Renfrew County ATV Club, Snow County Snowmobile Region; Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs District 6, and the County of Renfrew Public Works and Engineering and Development and Property Departments came together on the project.

The trail user groups provided $35,256 in funding for the project for the contractor. Bonnechere Excavating Inc. and the County paid for the design and engineering of the reconstructed structure, which was completed by HP Engineering Inc., as well as supplied the wood and steel material for the structure.

"This is another excellent example showcasing the importance of partnerships between our local volunteer groups and the County of Renfrew," said County of Renfrew Warden Peter Emon. "Residents, as well as visitors to the County, will benefit from the dedication of the volunteers to keep communities connected and recreational opportunities available."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray