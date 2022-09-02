Bridge work bringing road closures on Highway 35

Crews will be out in full force on September 8th, working on removing steel grinders from the Quinte West Skiy Bridge.

The closures will afect the bridge, as well as a stretch of Highway 35. The closures begin on September 8th at 9 P-M and reopne 6 A-M the next morning.

During these time periods, this portion of County Rd 35 will be closed, and no traffic will be permitted to pass through the area under the bridge.

Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

