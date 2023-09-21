"Bridges to Better Business" series coming to Renfrew County during Small Business Week

Enterprise Renfrew County, in partnership with the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) and Renfrew County Community Futures Development Corporation, is preparing to host Bridges to Better Business, a series of in-person and virtual workshops and training opportunities during Small Business Week in October.

Enterprise Renfrew County (ERC) says it aims to inspire entrepreneurship by delivering engaging, useful programming to help businesses network and grow. The weeklong series includes several days of information and training.

October 16th features content calendar creation, Instagram playground, Reels, and Canva; facilitated by Baker Consulting and Lotus City Media with lunch provided by Mackie's Golden Meals. This is in-person at 9 International Drive, Pembroke, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The cost to attend is $28.00.

October 17th they will cover topics including content calendar creation, Instagram playground, Reels, and Canva. Facilitated by Baker Consulting and Madawaska Media with lunch provided by Nala's Kitchen. This is also in-person, taking place at Murray Yantha Centre, Township of McNab/Braeside, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The cost is also $28.00.

October 18th session will cover "The Storytelling Blueprint - How to tell your business story" which is facilitated by Kevin Smith. This session is virtual, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Cost to attend is free.

October 19th will cover "Guest Smart - How to get media interviews" facilitated by David Cohen. This session will also be virtual from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Cost to attend is free



"As a business coach, hosting seminars and workshops is a positive way for us to support entrepreneurs on their journey, while also identifying opportunities to collaborate with businesses, municipalities, and organizational partners," shares Heather Inwood-Montrose, Small Business Advisor with Enterprise Renfrew County.

"The Bridges to Better Business workshop series is a wonderful offering for our business community, and we are pleased to partner with Enterprise Renfrew County and sponsors to present these dynamic learning opportunities during Small Business Week," states Cyndy Phillips, Executive Director of Renfrew County Community Futures Development Corporation.

To register, follow Enterprise Renfrew County on social media or visit: https://bit.ly/SmallBizWeek23

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray