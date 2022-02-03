Brittany Rivard named new CFO and VP of Operations of Kemptville District Hospital

The Kemptville District Hospital has announced its new Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Operations.

KDH says Brittany Rivard has been appointed to the roles.

Rivard had previously worked at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto in a variety of roles, concluding as Director of Clinical Funding Strategy.

"I am excited to join KDH's executive team and contribute to the incredible mission of this hospital," said Rivard in a press release. "I have already felt welcomed and connected to the strong community that exists in Kemptville and look forward to what we can achieve together. I believe that funding, operations, and administration should build a strong foundation for the wonderful clinical care we provide to this community and I hope to continue building on the excellent work of Marcus Hewitt."

Rivard takes over for Hewitt, who has served the role of CFO and VP Operations since May of 2020.

Rivard begins her new role as CFO and VP of Operation on February 16th.