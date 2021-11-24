Brockville and Area Food Bank looking for volunteers

The Brockville and Area Foodbank says it's looking for volunteers as it dealt with a record-setting month at the food bank.

Speaking with the Bruce Wylie Show, Operations Manager Hailie Jack said there were 1,245 appointments for the month of October.

Jack outlined the the role they are specifically looking for.

"They would be able to talk to the visitors face to face and help collect their food items for them and go through their grocery list." Jack told the Bruce Wylie.

The shifts would be either 10am-12pm or 12pm-3pm. Jack says the preference would be 12pm-3pm because of how busy the food bank is during that time.

Volunteers who are interested can either call the food bank 613-342-0605 and leave a message for Hailie Jack, contact through the food bank's Facebook page, or send an e-mail to Hailie Jack at hailiej.bafb@gmail.com.