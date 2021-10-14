iHeartRadio
Brockville and Area Food Bank to receive custom food service shed

The Brockville and Area Food Bank. (Nathan Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)

The Brockville and Area Food Bank says it's receiving a significant donation from the Brockville Home Depot. 

The Home Depot is building and donating a custom food service shed. 

Construction on the shed begins this weekend with the expectation that the shed will be installed next week. 

The food bank says with winter approaching, the shed will allow food items to be kept in good condition and to provide the items "to visitors in an organized manner."

