Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce announces campaign to shop local

The Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce has announced it's newest campaign to encourage residents to shop local.

Pamela Robertson with the Chamber explained the "Shop Where Your Heart Is Campaign" to the Bruce Wylie Show.

"People go out there and bring us (the Chamber) three receipts of businesses they've shopped local at." Robertson told the Bruce Wylie Show. "They can be put into a draw for a prize"

The receipts can be placed in an envelope with your name and phone number and dropped off at the mailbox located outside the Chamber's office.

The mailbox is located at 3 Market Street W, Suite #1, in Brockville.

This month's prize is a gift basket with over 250 items from local businesses.

The deadline to submit into the draw is the 29th day of each month.

The campaign runs until the end of January, 2022.