iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Brockville Braves eliminated from 2022 CCHL Playoffs

Braves Logo

The Brockville Braves season has come to an end. 

The Braves were eliminated by the Hawkesbury Hawks Saturday night with the Hawks beating the Braves, 5-1. 

Nicholas Dowling scored the lone goal for the Braves in the loss. 

The Braves finished the regular season third overall and a round away from the Bogart Cup Finals. 

12

Check out the latest Songs