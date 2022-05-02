Brockville Braves eliminated from 2022 CCHL Playoffs
The Brockville Braves season has come to an end.
The Braves were eliminated by the Hawkesbury Hawks Saturday night with the Hawks beating the Braves, 5-1.
Nicholas Dowling scored the lone goal for the Braves in the loss.
The Braves finished the regular season third overall and a round away from the Bogart Cup Finals.
#ThankYou— Brockville Braves (@BrockBraves) May 1, 2022
The Braves want to thank our
Fans
Billet Families
Player's Families
Volunteers
Staff and
Players
for a great 2021-22 season!#SeeYouInSeptember#BraveEnough @TheCCHL pic.twitter.com/IQv4mFZjYG