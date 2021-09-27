Brockville Braves return to the ice
The CCHL kicked off it's season on Friday.
In their first game, the Brockville Braves fell to the Ottawa Jr. Senators in a close back and forth game, 5-4.
Colin Stacey had two goals in that game.
On Sunday, the Braves were able to rebound, with a dominant 7-1 victory over the Nepean Raiders.
Evan Boucher and Colin Stacey both had two goals and one assist in the victory.
The Braves next game will be at the Brockville Memorial Centre on Friday against the Pembroke Lumber Kings.
-
Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark over the weekendSeven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark over the weekend.
-
Leeds Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reopening call centreThe Leeds Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has announced it's reopening its local call centre due to "an increase in call volumes".
-
Weekend COVID-19 numbers expected for Renfrew County todayWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
-
Weekend COVID-19 numbers expected for KFL&A todayWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.
-
Multiple drivers charged with impairment in Prince Edward CountyOntario Provincial Police in Prince Edward County say multiple drivers were charged with impairment Friday night.
-
Pembroke Lumber Kings return to the iceThe Pembroke Lumber Kings returned to the ice on Friday.
-
Impersonating a police officer incident in Bissett CreekOntario Provincial Police say they are actively investigating an incident where someone impersonated a police officer in Bissett Creek
-
Five new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkFive new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
-
Brockville General Hospital receives $25.6 million from province to address debtThe Brockville General Hospital is set to receive $25.6 million from the province to address accumulated debt.