Brockville Braves return to the ice

The CCHL kicked off it's season on Friday.

In their first game, the Brockville Braves fell to the Ottawa Jr. Senators in a close back and forth game, 5-4.

Colin Stacey had two goals in that game.

On Sunday, the Braves were able to rebound, with a dominant 7-1 victory over the Nepean Raiders.

Evan Boucher and Colin Stacey both had two goals and one assist in the victory.

The Braves next game will be at the Brockville Memorial Centre on Friday against the Pembroke Lumber Kings.