Brockville Braves take Game 3 over Hawkesbury Hawks

The Brockville Braves only needed one goal to secure the Game 3 victory over the Hawkesbury Hawks last night.

Ryan Bonfield scored the lone goal for the Braves more than 11 minutes into the third period.

Sami Molu had 39 saves in the shutout win.

The Braves play at home on Friday, where they look to tie the series at two.

Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.