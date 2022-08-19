Brockville Chamber of Commerce announces 2022 Businessperson of the Year

The Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce is announcing 2022's Businessperson of the Year. Margaret Hudson is the president and CEO of Burnbrae Farms and oversees facilities in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. This includes both locations in Brockville and Lyn.

Margarate has worked in the business in several capacities, beginning in her home county of Leeds and Grenville. Since taking over operations of Burnbrae Farms after her father, Margaret has continued the rapid growth of the business across Canada. With more than 350 employees working for Burnbrae locally, Margaret is responsible for one of the largest employers in this region.

As president, Margaret was cruicial to expanding the Burnbrae Farms catalogue to include a wider variety of egg-based products which has allowed the company to expand in the industry and lead innovation within that field. She has also upheld and advanced Burnbrae's culture of care for the hens at their facilities and is a global leader in the field, with Burnbrae donating money to research at the University of Guelph to continue to improve their hen's quality of life.

Margaret has strived to ensure that Burnbrae takes care of the community that it operates within, including her own. Through product donations to our local food bank, raising funds for events like the Five Mile Lighthouse rebuild, or monetary contributions to the aquatarium, the Brockville Tunnel, & countless other organizations, Margaret has established both herself and the business as a progressive and respectable element of our community.

She has donated her time by serving on many different boards including the Food Health and Consumer Products of Canada, Royal Winter Fair, and The Grocery Foundation. Margaret has also been the recipient of multiple business and grocery industry awards, such as The Golden Pencil which she received in 2020, and The 2022 Canadian Grand Prix Lifetime Achievement award.

Given her commitment to the food industry in Canada, her employees, the community, and the business as a whole, Margaret continues to demonstrate excellence in the field and we are so pleased to be able to present her with this award.

We look forward to celebrating the Business Person of the Year Award with Margaret's family and friends at the Awards of Excellence Gala, being held on Thursday, October 20th at the Brockville Memorial Centre. We will also be announcing the recipients for Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Community Excellence, Tourism, Citizen of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, and the Ben TeKamp Memorial Award.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa