Brockville City Council passes 2023 municipal budget

At the council meeting on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023, the Brockville council passed the 2023 municipal budget. Brockville's tax levy increase for 2023 is 8.19%. The estimated tax rate increase is 7.37%, representing an estimated annual increase of $98.28 per $100,000 of assessment for a residential home. The City council explains that for an average Brockville residential property assessed at $250,000, this means an annual increase of approximately $245.70 in 2023.

The increase to the budget is broken down as follows:

- 7.48% will be directed towards the regular operating and capital programs.

- $133,000 increase in fuel costs

- $472,917 changes to the municipal pension to allow non-full-time employees to join the Plan, including other payroll-related increases with CPP and WSIB costs.

- $1,155,384 increases to support community partners. Total support $17,121,434

- $97,100 decrease to support community groups. Total support $146,200

The total $17,121,434 support for community partners is broken down as follows:

- Cataraqui Conservation Authority-Levy $223,147

- Library-operating $890,000

- Police-operating $9,221,280

- Police-capital $254,597

- Aquatarium-operating $450,000

- Aquatarium-in kind $120,000

- Joint Services-Levy $3,865,438

- St. Lawrence Lodge-Levy $1,646,496

- Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit-Levy $450,476

While the $146,200 of total funding for community groups is broken down as follows:

- Physician recruitment $50,000

- Brockville YMCA $120,000

- Frontenac Arch Biosphere $6,200

- Arts Hub $10,000

- 1000 Islands Regatta $10,000

Council says one of the significant budget challenges that the City had to address this year was the end of a 10-year contract for solid waste services. The City put out a call for proposals in 2022. With recent supply chain constraints and costs rising greater than the rate of inflation, the proposal was an increase of $2,000,000 over the previous year's budget. Staff worked with a local contractor and were able to obtain a new agreement which saved over $800,000 from the proposal, but still resulted in an increase of $1,200,000 over the 2022 budget.

The budget also continued to support current service levels while also investing in capital projects. Total capital budget $7,921,833 supporting:

- $4,883,033 in public works

- $1,061,075 in recreation facilities/parks

- $185,750 for equipment updates at the Brockville Arts Centre

- $173,000 for the Airport equipment and runway maintenance

- $82,410 cemetery equipment and maintenance

- $458,600 general facility maintenance

- $314,400 fire department equipment

- $208,420 IT equipment

- $42,700 museum maintenance

- $215,000 Transit bus and digital payment system

- $297,445 Other general equipment

Of the $4,883,033 for public works, that includes:

- $1,218,463 reconstruction of Sherwood Street to replace 100-year-old water and sewer lines.

- $1,950,000 road surface maintenance

- $1,122,180 public works equipment

- $130,000 traffic signal controllers

- $200,000 tree maintenance

- $262,390 bridges/culvert maintenance

Finally, the $1,061,075 for recreation facilities/parks includes:

- $319,175 playground equipment.

- $140,000 Brock Trail development.

- $57,000 baseball field maintenance.

- $175,000 accessible kayak launch and dock replacement

- $282,400 parks equipment

- $87,500 general parks maintenance

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray