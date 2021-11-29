Brockville City Council to fill council vacancies on Tuesday

Brockville City Council is set to decide who will fill the two vacant seats in council on Tuesday.

Mayor Mike Kalivas tells the Bruce Wylie Show 18 people applied to fill the roles.

"We went through the process on Wednesday at a special council meeting so that everyone could give a three minute presentation on how they thought they would fit in with council and what they were able to offer." Kalivas said. "It went fantastic. Everyone really did a wonderful job."

Previous city councillors also applied for the vacant roles.

"There was a lot of experience and a tough job for council to make a decision." Kalivas told The Bruce Wyle Show. "We are going to move forward with the process and we will deal with that publicly on Tuesday."

The seats were vacated after former mayor Jason Baker resigned over a residency issue and councillor Leigh Bursey stepping away due to family health reasons.