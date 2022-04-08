Brockville Clinical Assessment Centre relocating as of April 14
The Brockville General Hospital has announced that the Brockville Clinical Assessment Centre will be relocating as of April 14.
The centre will be moving to the Brockville Shopping Centre at 125 Stewart Blvd, Unit #6.
The current location, the Brockville Memorial Centre, will be re-opening for recreational use for community members. The clinic centre at Brockville Memorial Centre will close April 13.
Those who are known or suspected to have COVID-19, have worsening symptoms or have been advised by a healtcare professional to seek assessment can do the following:
- Online booking at www.brockvillegeneralhospital.ca/RightCare
- Call 613-704-1441
- Walk in
- If you attend BGH's Emergency Department with non-urgent care needs, you may be redirected to the Brockville COVID-19 Clinical Assessment Centre
The hospital listed the following hours of operation for the coming weeks:
- Wednesday, April 13 - closed
- Thursday, April 14 - 10am to 6pm
- Friday, April 15 - 10am to 2:30pm (holiday hours)
- Saturday, April 16 - 10am to 2:30pm
- Sunday, April 17 - 10am to 2:30pm
- Monday, April 18 - 10am to 6pm
The general hours of operation will be Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and holidays, 10 a.m to 2:30 p.m.