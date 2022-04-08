Brockville Clinical Assessment Centre relocating as of April 14

The Brockville General Hospital has announced that the Brockville Clinical Assessment Centre will be relocating as of April 14.

The centre will be moving to the Brockville Shopping Centre at 125 Stewart Blvd, Unit #6.

The current location, the Brockville Memorial Centre, will be re-opening for recreational use for community members. The clinic centre at Brockville Memorial Centre will close April 13.

Those who are known or suspected to have COVID-19, have worsening symptoms or have been advised by a healtcare professional to seek assessment can do the following:

Online booking at www.brockvillegeneralhospital.ca/RightCare

Call 613-704-1441

Walk in

If you attend BGH's Emergency Department with non-urgent care needs, you may be redirected to the Brockville COVID-19 Clinical Assessment Centre

The hospital listed the following hours of operation for the coming weeks:

Wednesday, April 13 - closed

Thursday, April 14 - 10am to 6pm

Friday, April 15 - 10am to 2:30pm (holiday hours)

Saturday, April 16 - 10am to 2:30pm

Sunday, April 17 - 10am to 2:30pm

Monday, April 18 - 10am to 6pm

The general hours of operation will be Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and holidays, 10 a.m to 2:30 p.m.