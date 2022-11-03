Brockville Collegiate Institute Receives $50K posthumous donation

Brockville Collegiate Institute (BCI) and the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) are pleased to accept a generous posthumous donation of $50,000 from local resident and BCI alum Carl Jowett.

Jowett, who passed away over the summer, attended BCI in the 1950s. Upon leaving BCI, he was heavily involved in his community of Lyn and worked tirelessly in numerous volunteer and committee capacities and as a Reeve for Elizabethtown Township.

For Jowett, it seemed BCI would always hold a special place in his heart along with his eagerness to help and support students. As such, he has left $50K to the school to be used as a scholarship, named 'the Carl Walter Jowett Scholarship' which will be used to benefit graduating students who are showing financial need regardless of what pathway they are pursuing to further their education.

Last month, executors to Jowett's estate, Carol and Ron Hoare presented BCI with a cheque and shared some of their memories of Jowett with the school's administration before meeting some of this year's Grade 12 students.

"It was an absolute honour to learn about Carl Jowett, his legacy, and his connection to BCI," says BCI Principal Danielle Ouellet. "We are extremely grateful for this donation in the form of a scholarship and are looking forward to presenting it in Carl's honour in June."

BCI's Vice-Principal, Shannon Hughes, adds that donations such as these are incredibly important for students who may require a financial leg up as they begin a new chapter in their lives. "Whether a graduate is heading to college, university, the workforce, or a career in the skilled trades, scholarships help level the playing field for individuals so that they don't have to start this chapter in debt, and they can focus on achieving their goals. For this, we are forever grateful to Carl Jowett and his dedication to helping others."

Superintendent Deanna Perry expressed her appreciation to the late Carl Jowett and his generous donation to bettering the lives of students. "School is far more than a place of learning, it's a place of memories and growth. Whether a current or former student, their schools hold a special place. We are extremely grateful to people like Carl Jowett, who are committed to helping students of their former school with added support."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray