Brockville council meets detailing top priorities for new term
Brockville Council has met for the first time since the municipal election. In their first meeting, the council took their first course of action by approving a loan for up to $17,000,000. The loan is for St. Vincent Property group, so they can finish an 88-apartment complex.
Later, Mayor Matt Wren detailed some of his goals for the upcoming term. He said they are in the works with several big projects. Listing Reynolds park and a new area, which is still in its design phase.
Mayor Wren concluded by saying that he came into the role on a solid foundation. Looking to the future, he added that he promised council that early in the new year, they will conduct a goal-setting session. Insisting that the priorities they set will not be about him, but rather based around the goals and vision that the team of council wants.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Festival of Trees virtual auction and concert raises funds for CPANFeaturing local talent and a variety of Christmas decorations the Festival of Trees virtual concert and auction raises funds for Renfrew County CPAN on Saturday, November 26th
-
Killaloe OPP launch Festive RIDE campaignTo keep roads safe from impaired drivers, Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe have joined in on the Provincial RIDE campaign. They inform local residents to expect RIDE programs set up in their local communities through the holiday season.
-
Renfrew County Seniors targeted in Hydro scamAn elderly couple in Burnstown was targeted by scammers claiming to be from the Ontario Electric Support Program, the scammers attended the couple's residence and talked them out of cash and private information. Renfrew OPP reports that similar incidents have occurred recently.
-
Santa Claus Parade brings Holiday cheer this weekendThe Rotary Club's Santa Claus Parade is coming the streets of Brockville this weekend, starting at 5:00 p.m. this Saturday, November 26th, 2022 on North Augusta Road then heading South and turning west on King Street.
-
Police look to identify suspicious man after disturbing interactionA disturbing interaction in Kingston's west end has led to Kingston Police looking to identify a man who followed a group of young women out of a parking lot, at the same time attempting to invite them to his residence with the offer of drugs.
-
Stolen vehicle recovered after fleeing police and crashing in mall parking lotA stolen vehicle was pursued by OPP on Highway 401, the vehicle fled the police, crashing into a cruiser before exiting the highway onto Wallbridge Loyalist. The stolen vehicle was later involved in a crash in the parking lot of Quinte Mall. Officers arrested and charged the driver.
-
United Way KFL&A raise over $3.8 M in fall campaignCampaign chair Jane Lapointe announced the totals from the United Way KFL&A's 12-week fall campaign. The organization surpassed the goal it set in early September, raising $3,820,000.
-
MP Cheryl Gallant delivers statement in House of CommonsMP for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke Cheryl Gallant delivered a statement in the House of Commons yesterday, talking about the past municipal term while welcoming new and returning members of council.
-
Loverboy performing at 1000 Islands Regatta 2023Lead singer of popular Canadian rock band Loverboy, Mike Reno has announced that the group will be performing at 1000 Island's Regatta on Canada Day weekend summer of 2023.