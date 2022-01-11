Brockville COVID-19 Clinical Assessment Centre expanding services

The Brockville General Hospital has announced that its Clinical Assessment Centre will be expanding to support people with moderate or severe COVID-19 symptoms.

BGH says the expanded services will help ease the pressure on local primary care offices as well as the hospital's Emergency Department.

The hospital says residented should get assessed at the centre if they require an assessment and diagnoses for their symptoms that can't be safely self-monitored at home. This would also be for those experiencing severe symptoms that would require emergency care.

If you are suffering from severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, serious confusion, loss of consciousness or other serious symptoms, you are asked to call 9-1-1 or visit your local Emergency Department.

As of December 31st, publicly funded PCR testing is only available for high-risk individuals who are symptomatic or who are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

If you fall underneath these categories, you can either book an appointment online at the Brockville General Hospital's website, call by phone at 613-704-1441, or walk in. If you attend BGH's Emergency Department with non-urgent needs, you may be redirected to the assessment centre.

The Brockville COVID-19 Clinical Assessment Centre is located inside the Brockville Memorial Centre. The centre runs Monday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.